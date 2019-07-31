WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,614 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 26,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,064,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,269,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Ecolab by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 37,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 186.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 403,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $204.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,104. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $209.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.57.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.25, for a total value of $298,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruno Lavandier sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total value of $544,128.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

