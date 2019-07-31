WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 666 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.8% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CannTrust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.80. 9,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,233. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

