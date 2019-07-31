Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 37,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 472,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,612,208. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

