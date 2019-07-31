Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,549,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.06. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

