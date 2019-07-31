Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $94.95. 1,337,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.59. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $177,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

