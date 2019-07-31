Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Purchases 2,800 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 244,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 123,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,833. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.