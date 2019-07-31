Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.24. 598,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,693,015. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC set a $76.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

