Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $326,000 Stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $891,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 109,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 39,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Shares of NYSE CBH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,638. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $9.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

