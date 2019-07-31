Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Grows Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1,625.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,846,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,604,000 after buying an additional 502,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,980,000 after buying an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 53.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,810,000 after buying an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,094,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,817,000 after buying an additional 42,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,822,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura raised their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.71.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $497,113.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $8.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,013. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $272.91 and a 12 month high of $417.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

