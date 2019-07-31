Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of 3M by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.38. 990,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Dillon bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.77.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

