Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 2,697 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.34. 14,852,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,387,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.18. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $249.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.