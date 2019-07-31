Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.76. Willis Towers Watson also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.75-11.10 EPS.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $199.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.08.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $200,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

