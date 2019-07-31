Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Trading Down 2%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s share price dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97, approximately 3,220 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 24,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45.

About Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

