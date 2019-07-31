Whitecap Resources (WCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$354.86 million during the quarter.

TSE:WCP opened at C$4.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 97.86. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$3.80 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0285 per share. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Mombourquette bought 11,900 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,225,980. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 50,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 555,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,222,912. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $308,485.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Vicon Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

