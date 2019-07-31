Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.93. 25,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,868. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $115.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wellington Shields cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director William E. Kassling acquired 8,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.94 per share, for a total transaction of $503,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,806.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 10,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.26 per share, with a total value of $652,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 668,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,620,958.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,650. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

