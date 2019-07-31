Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.41

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 58095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.04.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $539.86 million and a PE ratio of 11.26.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Shannon Janzen bought 15,200 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,232.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,200 shares in the company, valued at C$96,612.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.