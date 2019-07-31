West Oak Capital LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. B. Riley set a $2.00 price objective on Ascena Retail Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

