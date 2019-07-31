West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $327,249,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,129,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,557,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TIF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.82. 42,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.07.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This is an increase from Tiffany & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC set a $122.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

In other news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $241,262.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,146.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francesco Trapani sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $23,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,577 shares of company stock worth $24,346,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

