West Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.88. 5,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.72 and a 1 year high of $119.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

