West Oak Capital LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $41,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,843. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.52.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $1,076,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $3,513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,953.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,516 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,800 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

