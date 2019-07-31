West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 76,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $9,016,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,876,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total transaction of $3,262,052.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 850,815 shares of company stock valued at $107,830,746 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.74.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.17. 1,918,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,614,652. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

