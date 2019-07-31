West Oak Capital LLC Buys 930 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 38,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after purchasing an additional 659,942 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,774,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $314,958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

