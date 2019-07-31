Well Done LLC Sells 896 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Well Done LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,656,024,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,976,000 after buying an additional 1,696,074 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 81,107,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,477,000 after buying an additional 669,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,093,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,797,000 after buying an additional 2,322,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. 2,103,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,337,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $292.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

