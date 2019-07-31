Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 6,392 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,392 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $109,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224,785 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Stryker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $960,636.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,398 shares of company stock worth $4,221,459. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.47. 24,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.73. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.