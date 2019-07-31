Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 5,944 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AFLAC worth $37,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after acquiring an additional 724,613 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 616.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 67,842 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,901,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

In other news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $294,144.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,950.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,604 shares of company stock worth $8,184,068. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock remained flat at $$52.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,319. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.28. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

