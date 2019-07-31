Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 3,767 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $278,949,000 after buying an additional 25,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,227,757,000 after buying an additional 386,144 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 112,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,994,000 after buying an additional 76,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,377,248 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,559,000 after buying an additional 59,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total value of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.18. 723,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on StoneCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

