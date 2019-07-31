Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 26,545 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,545 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. 25,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $80.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

