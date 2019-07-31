Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,309 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,772,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66,402 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,516 shares of company stock worth $4,065,827. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.06.

CTAS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,366. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $155.98 and a 1-year high of $263.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

