Welch & Forbes LLC Has $60.83 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.29% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $60,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,468,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,457,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oliver A. Filliol sold 34,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.47, for a total value of $24,631,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,467,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,925 shares of company stock valued at $35,650,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $764.46. 5,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,378. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.74 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $822.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.55 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 95.67% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

