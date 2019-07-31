Welch & Forbes LLC Has $16.78 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 21,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $215.85. 288,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.54. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $53,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,354.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $737,799.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,598 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,829.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,975 shares of company stock valued at $26,181,339 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

