Welch & Forbes LLC Has $13.92 Million Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.34% of Lancaster Colony worth $13,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 91.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2,694.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.40. 1,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,702. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $194.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

