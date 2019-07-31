Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13.
Several research firms have weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.60.
Shares of WRI stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $32.02.
In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $3,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,562.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
