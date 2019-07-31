Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of WRI stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.75. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $119.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 44.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $3,363,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,562.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

