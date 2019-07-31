Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M/I Homes in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ FY2020 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

MHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

NYSE MHO opened at $35.55 on Monday. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $938.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 5.66.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $623.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 148,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $4,774,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 77,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $2,475,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 32.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 17.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

