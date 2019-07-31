Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 943 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 66.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.1% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.24. 6,833,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,401,259. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.34. The firm has a market cap of $570.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $142,042.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,678,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 355,292 shares of company stock worth $66,502,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

