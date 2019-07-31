We Are One Seven LLC Sells 211 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Xylem by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, insider Colin R. Sabol sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,622.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,818 shares of company stock worth $3,747,594. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. 19,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

