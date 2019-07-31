We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. 5,249,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,021,206. The company has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $466,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock worth $18,634,452. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

