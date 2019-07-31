We Are One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Qualys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 51.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.00. The company had a trading volume of 296,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,373. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.92 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nomura raised their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.24.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,083 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $356,568.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,170,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,497 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,930. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.