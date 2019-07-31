We Are One Seven LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $89,762,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 592,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,198,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $16,252,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 327,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,233. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of CannTrust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

