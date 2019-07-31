We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after buying an additional 2,396,640 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 427.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $109,642,000 after buying an additional 1,404,322 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,956,000 after buying an additional 1,093,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after buying an additional 834,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after buying an additional 632,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBA. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.15. 1,638,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,963. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

