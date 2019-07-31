We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 202.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 198.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 44.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.74. 168,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,097 shares of company stock worth $1,021,646. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

