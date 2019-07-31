Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Waters had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WAT stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.71. 6,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,510. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Waters has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $255.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

