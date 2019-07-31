Waste Connections Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:WCN)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2019 // Comments off

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

WCN traded down C$0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$120.02. 157,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,144. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$93.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$125.45. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.85.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?

Dividend History for Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.