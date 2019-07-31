Waste Connections Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

WCN traded down C$0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$120.02. 157,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,144. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$93.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$125.45. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.85.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

