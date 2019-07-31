Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WDR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 179,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,600. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

WDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

