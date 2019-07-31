Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $626.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.36 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Wabash National updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.58-1.72 EPS.

WNC stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.56. 37,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $865.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.