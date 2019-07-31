Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $25.98 on Friday. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $800.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,635 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vocera Communications by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.