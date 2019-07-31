Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.51

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 33402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

VSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.16). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 102,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,154.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dana C. Russell sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $333,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 618,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,277. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSLR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vivint Solar by 742.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Vivint Solar by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

