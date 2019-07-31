Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,744 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Visteon worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Visteon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Visteon by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Visteon by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

VC opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. Visteon Corp has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $122.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.76 per share, for a total transaction of $195,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $107,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

