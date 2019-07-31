Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 4.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,240,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,748,000 after buying an additional 139,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 68,523 shares in the last quarter.

DIA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.03. 90,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.35. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $273.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

