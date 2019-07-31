Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its position in Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Visa by 17,806.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,409,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its position in Visa by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,890,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

Visa stock opened at $181.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $366.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

