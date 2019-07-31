Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $940,354,000 after purchasing an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $738,471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $710,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,290 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,963,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $464,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,305 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,774,568 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $314,958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,500 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,516,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,357. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.